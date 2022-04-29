GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a way to encourage people to safely and properly dispose of unwanted medications. Last year, over 792 tons of medications and medical supplies were collected! The next one takes place tomorrow. One of the organizations taking part is Spectrum Health and today, Dr. Colleen Lane, Addiction Medicine Director at Spectrum Health, joins us.

Reduce – implementing standards for prescribing opioids

Remove – taking excess opioids out of circulation

Rescue – making medications available to counteract an overdose

Recover – providing access to recovery services

Saturday, April 30th from 10am-2pm

Free & anonymous public service for disposal of expired or unwanted mediations

Locations:

Spectrum Health Healthier Communities, Widdicomb Building

665 Seward Ave. NW – Grand Rapids

Spectrum Health Medical Group, South Pavilion

80 68th Street – Grand Rapids

Priority Health Corporate Office

3111 Leonard Street NE – Grand Rapids

Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital

605 Oak Street – Big Rapids

Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital

300 N. Patterson Rd – Reed City

Zeeland Community Hospital

8333 Felch St. – Zeeland

Spectrum Health United Hospital

1325 W. Washington – Greenville

Spectrum Health Lakeland

3900 Hollywood Road (near entrance B) – St. Joseph

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.