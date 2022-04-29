GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a way to encourage people to safely and properly dispose of unwanted medications. Last year, over 792 tons of medications and medical supplies were collected! The next one takes place tomorrow. One of the organizations taking part is Spectrum Health and today, Dr. Colleen Lane, Addiction Medicine Director at Spectrum Health, joins us.
- Reduce – implementing standards for prescribing opioids
- Remove – taking excess opioids out of circulation
- Rescue – making medications available to counteract an overdose
- Recover – providing access to recovery services
Saturday, April 30th from 10am-2pm
Free & anonymous public service for disposal of expired or unwanted mediations
Locations:
Spectrum Health Healthier Communities, Widdicomb Building
665 Seward Ave. NW – Grand Rapids
Spectrum Health Medical Group, South Pavilion
80 68th Street – Grand Rapids
Priority Health Corporate Office
3111 Leonard Street NE – Grand Rapids
Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
605 Oak Street – Big Rapids
Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
300 N. Patterson Rd – Reed City
Zeeland Community Hospital
8333 Felch St. – Zeeland
Spectrum Health United Hospital
1325 W. Washington – Greenville
Spectrum Health Lakeland
3900 Hollywood Road (near entrance B) – St. Joseph
