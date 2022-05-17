GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lighting is the most underused design element in homes, and today we have a designer in studio to help unravel the mysteries of the light bulb aisle. Leslie Hart-Davidson joins us again to explain the differences between LED and incandescent light bulbs, explain the impact of watts vs lumens when shopping for bulbs and help viewers choose the correct color temperature based on how it impacts your mood.

