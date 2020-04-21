How to make Chicken and Gnocchi Cheese Soup with Old El Paso

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Old El Paso products have long been a staple of Taco Nights in people’s households. Its shells and tortillas, seasoning and dinner kits. Now the brand has added shredded cheese to its portfolio, available in six new, fun varieties: Finely Shredded Cheddar, Mexican 4-Cheese, Mexican Taco Blend, Monterey Jack, 3-Pepper Blend and Quesadilla.

We talked to Gina Ferwerda about how to make an amazing Chicken and Gnocchi Cheese Soup with Old El Paso products!

Chicken and Gnocchi Cheese Soup

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup diced onion

1/3 cup diced carrots

1/3 cups diced celery

1/2 cup diced poblano or bell pepper

2 minced garlic cloves

4 tablespoons flour

3 cups milk

2 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

25 ounce package gnocchi

2 cups shredded or cubed cooked chicken

2 cups Old El Paso Monterey Jack cheese

2 cups baby spinach

Add butter, onion, carrots, celery and peppers to a large saucepan or Dutch oven and cook over medium heat until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Then add garlic and cook for 30 seconds, then add flour and cook for 1 to 2 more minutes.

Slowly pour in milk and whisk until slightly thickened. Add in chicken broth, cream, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and add gnocchi. Continue to cook and whisk until soup is thickened, another 5-6 minutes. Reduce heat to low, then fold in chicken, cheese and spinach. Continue to stir to thoroughly combine all ingredients.

Top with more cheese and serve warm.

To celebrate, the brand is hosting a contest: The Search for America’s Cheesiest Family. The contest is open until Cinco De Mayo – May 5, 2020. Entrants must pose in a photo that showcases how much their family enjoys cheese to be eligible to win. For full rules and details, visit www.cheesiestfamily.com. The grand prize is a family trip to Yellow Stone National Park.

Sponsored by Old El Paso.