How to lower your taxes without necessarily lowering your income

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Is there such a thing as “too rich”? Most of us would love to have that problem, right? But it does happen to more families than you might think. Joining us to discuss this Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward  Mattson Financial Services, a firm that’s been helping West Michigan families retire successfully for decades. You can also catch them on the radio on their popular show, Money Mentors.

Mattson Financial has a great offer for you today. For the first 5 callers with a portfolio of $250,000 or greater, they are offering a complimentary full blown retirement plan. This will allow you to sit down with them and have them analyze where you are right now and discuss the best steps for get you ready for retirement.

Contact info:

Main Office

  • 3226 28th Street SE
  • Kentwood, MI 49512
  • Toll Free: 800-536-8907
  • Direct: 616-514-3831
  • Fax: 616-805-5348
  • Email: info@mattsonfinancial.com

Sponsored by Mattson Financial Services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon