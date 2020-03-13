How to know if it’s time to file bankruptcy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bankruptcy can happen to anyone at any point of their life so it’s good
Who should file Bankruptcy?
• Being Sued by Creditors
• Wages are being garnished
• Can’t pay your bills
• Danger of losing home
• Delinquent taxes
Chapter 7 straight or liquidation bankruptcy
• Generally for lower income individual struggling to pay for living expenses and debts
• Cancel most debts without payments
• Generally can keep home and cars but keep the debt
• Let go of house or car and cancel the debt
Chapter 13 repayment plan
• Generally for individuals able to pay living expenses and struggling to pay debt
• Consolidate debt
• Payments based on ability
• Help catch up mortgage or car payments
• Pay on income tax debt
