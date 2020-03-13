How to know if it’s time to file bankruptcy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bankruptcy can happen to anyone at any point of their life so it’s good

Who should file Bankruptcy?

• Being Sued by Creditors

• Wages are being garnished

• Can’t pay your bills

• Danger of losing home

• Delinquent taxes

Chapter 7 straight or liquidation bankruptcy

• Generally for lower income individual struggling to pay for living expenses and debts

• Cancel most debts without payments

• Generally can keep home and cars but keep the debt

• Let go of house or car and cancel the debt

Chapter 13 repayment plan

• Generally for individuals able to pay living expenses and struggling to pay debt

• Consolidate debt

• Payments based on ability

• Help catch up mortgage or car payments

• Pay on income tax debt

