How to keep your retirement money safe

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In order to prevent yourself from losing your retirement funds, put your money in a safe space, make sure you have a written income plan and speak to a specialist.

Tom Jacobs, from Jacobs Financial Services, is here to explain how they work to keep everyone’s money safe during this time where the market is so volatile.

Tom even has a new book out, Retirement Domination, which goes into more detail about the subject. Click here to receive a free copy!

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

