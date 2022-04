GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re so excited for She Runs Grand Rapids taking place this weekend. If you’ve been training for the run and want to make sure you’re prepared, we have some helpful tips to keep your body safe and healthy on the big day.

She Runs Grand Rapids

April 30 in downtown Grand Rapids

Half Marathon @ 7:30a

10k @ 8a

5k @ 7:50a

Gazelle Sports Kids Run @ 9:30a-10a

SheRunsGR@GazelleSports.com

You can still register here