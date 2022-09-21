GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As the cost of living continues to rise for all ages across the country, a recent survey states that 25% of retirees may be considering delaying their retirement due to inflation. So what can those in or near retirement do to better insulate their savings from higher prices?

Joining us now to discuss is Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward, part of the team from Mattson Financial Services, a firm that’s been helping people retire successfully right here in West Michigan for decades. You can also catch them on their popular radio show, Money Mentors.

Mattson Financial has a great offer for you today. For the first 5 callers with a portfolio of $500,000 or greater, they are offering a complimentary full blown retirement plan. This will allow you to sit down with them and have them analyze where you are right now and discuss the best steps for get you ready for retirement.

Contact info:

Main Office

3226 28th Street SE

Kentwood, MI 49512

Toll Free: 800-536-8907

Direct: 616-514-3831

Fax: 616-805-5348

Email: info@mattsonfinancial.com

Sponsored by Mattson Financial Services.