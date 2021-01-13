How to help out our local restaurants during the pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We want to take a second to highlight some ways you can help out our local restaurants. They have struggled so much over the last year with the pandemic.

As you know, with indoor dining being closed for much of the last 10 months, many restaurants rely solely on takeout and delivery orders and even when they are open to a limited capacity, it’s very challenging to make a profit.

One local restaurant owner told us that the absolute best thing you can do to help is get take out. It’s safe and will make a difference between life and death these next few weeks with many of our favorite local spots being closed for good or will be in the upcoming weeks. Don’t forget to leave a tip!

Grand Rapids/West Michigan Restaurant Carry Out Facebook

To browse local restaurants that offer delivery and carryout, click here!