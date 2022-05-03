GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Neuropathy is a chronic condition causing nerve damage leaving people to live with chronic discomfort and pain. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May who is a Neuropathy survivor herself. She is certified in chronic pain and neuropathy and also the founder of Momentum Health Neuropathy Center.

If you suffer from neuropathy and are looking for treatment, there are some questions you should ask your doctor.

Questions to Ask:

1) Do you have experience in helping someone overcome their neuropathy without the common medication methods?

2) Do you believe nerves can heal?

3) How can you tell if I have neuropathy?

Momentum Health Neuropathy Center

517-877-PAIN

$59 neuropathy evaluation for the first 25 callers ($249 retail value)

MHNCRelief.com

Sponsored by Momentum Health Neuropathy Center.