GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — May is National Community Action Month, a perfect time to shine a light on the vital programs and services that Kent County Community Action provides to its neighbors in Kent County, including food distribution, home weatherization, emergency housing and utility assistance, transportation, and other services for residents in need. KCCA is a department of Kent County and its mission is to alleviate poverty in Kent County by helping families and individuals move to long-term self-sufficiency.

KCCA is targeting the growing food insecurity problem through food distribution programs for struggling families, individuals and senior adults. KCCA provided 84,000 food boxes to individuals and families last year through its two food distribution centers.

