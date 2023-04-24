GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While most people may view retirement as the ultimate goal, there are many who look to create a lasting legacy, one that can affect generations to come. So, how can someone in or near retirement accomplish this?

Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward, part of the family at Mattson Financial Services, join us to discuss how to retire successfully in West Michigan. The team at Mattson Financial Services can help you actively manage your portfolio and combat volatility with diversification, investment strategies and more. They know it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution, their plans are customized to meet their client’s goals.

When it comes to taxes, it’s important to have a plan because you can lose upwards of 50% of your wealth over time.

For viewers watching today, if you’re close to retirement or already retired and have saved $250,000 or more, the team at Mattson would like to sit down with you and have a discussion about your goals, where you stand right now and what you want from your retirement.



Mattson Financial Services

3226 28th Street SE

Kentwood, MI 49512

CALL: 616-514-3831

Sponsor: Mattson Financial Services