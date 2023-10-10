GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The Potter’s House is a school that provides a Christ-centered education for students of all ethnic heritages and income levels. It’s a unique and special school culture that offers many benefits to students. Today, we have Janorise Robinson, Director of Teaching and Learning at The Potter’s House, along with Erica and Noah, who are students at the school.

Wyoming Potter House runners pose for a team photo during the Division 4 boys race at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.





You can get involved by donating to the school here!

The Potter’s House

616-241-5202 or 616-818-3759

TPHGR.org

To become a partner – TPHGR.org/Get-Involved/Partner-Program

Sponsored by The Potter’s House.