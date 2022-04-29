GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hear all the time about older adults falling victims to scams and fraud. But why does this happen and who is helping to protect them? Today, Jennifer Feuerstein from AARP with us to give us more insight and information. AARP is also hosting a shedding event tomorrow to protect older people’s identities.

AARP Shedding Event

Saturday, April 30th

9am-11am

Men’s Shed / Home Repair Services

1100 S. Division – Grand Rapids

For veterans: AARP.org/VetsFraudCenter

Sponsored by AARP.