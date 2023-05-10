GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and sometimes we talk about mental and physical health as if they are separate. The truth is, they’re not just related, they’re connected. Our diet and exercise habits can also affect our mental health, not just our physical health.

Dr. Treg Thomas, clinical psychologist at Corewell Health in Grand Rapids, is here to tell us about how mental health is health, and it takes the mind and body working together to create overall well-being.

Corewell Health

Get more information and resources at CorewellHealth.org/WellBeing.

Sponsored by Corewell Health.