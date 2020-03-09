How income taxes affect your retirement savings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Every time you get your paycheck you can see how much of your money goes toward paying income taxes. So how much of the wealth you’ve built up for retirement will be lost to the expense of income taxes? Does your retirement planning include being in a lower tax bracket than you expected during your retirement years?

That’s what we’re discussing today with Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward of Mattson Financial Services are in studio today to discuss key ingredients to your retirement. Mattson Financial Services provides full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area. Gary and Taylor are also popular radio show hosts.

Mattson Financial has a great offer for you today. For the first 5 callers with a portfolio of $250,000 or greater, they are offering a complimentary full blown retirement plan. This will allow you to sit down with them and have them analyze where you are right now and discuss the best steps for get you ready for retirement.

Contact info:

Main Office

3226 28th Street SE

Kentwood, MI 49512

Toll Free: 800-536-8907

Direct: 616-514-3831

Fax: 616-805-5348

Email: info@mattsonfinancial.com

Sponsored by Mattson Financial Services, LLC.