GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we approach veterans day, we’ll be taking a look at organizations and events that support veterans in our community. Grand Rapids Community College is now a gold level college, reflecting their commitment to student veterans.

>>>Today we have Valerie in studio to tell us more.

Grand Rapids Community College

Veterans Day Commemoration – November 11th at the college’s veterans memorial on the Dr. Juan Olivarez Student Plaza

GRCC Veterans Center Open House – October 29th at the main plaza from 10am – 1pm

GRCC Veterans Center Open House – November 12th at the GRCC Lakeshore Campus

616-234-4129

Veterans@GRCC.edu

GRCC.edu/Veterans

Sponsored by Grand Rapids Community College.