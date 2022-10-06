GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ve had the chance to highlight organizations across West Michigan. Today, we’re excited to welcome an organization and a business along the lakeshore working to make a difference. Gentex is Ottawa County’s largest employer and recently started an inclusion program for people who primarily speak Spanish to join its manufacturing team.

Johnny from LAUP (Latin Americans United for Progress) and Daniel from Gentex join us today to talk about how they work to serve the community!

LAUP

430 W. 17th Street, #31 – Holland

616-888-7225

LAUP.org

Gentex

600 N. Centennial – Zeeland

Gentex.com/Jobs

