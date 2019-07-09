How genetic screening can help your family

Do you ever wish you had a crystal ball that would allow you to know if you are at risk of either developing a disease…or conceiving a child that will be at risk for developing one? Huge advancements in genetic testing are making it easier to get those answers. Julie Stella is a certified genetic counselor from NxGen MDx who joined us in studio this morning to discuss how the process works.

After you’ve received your screening results, it’s important to meet with your doctor to go over your results. We invited Dr. Fredric Reyelts from Mercy Health to come in studio to talk about how important it is to identify medical conditions before they become a problem.

Everyone is invited to attend the upcoming Community Screening event at Mercy Health, Wednesday July 10 from 3-7PM at 801 Broadway #105 in Grand Rapids.

For more information about genetic screening head to www.nxgenmdx.com