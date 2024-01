GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- For over 120 years, Gateway Mission, formerly Holland Rescue Mission, has served as a first step toward a new life for men, women and children experiencing homelessness across West Michigan.

Jay joins us from Gateway Mission to talk about the services they offer for those in need.

Gateway Mission

Monetary donations: Give.HopeFoundHere.org

Gateway Mission

661 East 24th St. – Holland

Sponsored by Gateway Mission.