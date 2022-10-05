GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This month, we are celebrating the Hispanic Heritage across West Michigan. The goal of Exalta Health is to reach families that do not have health insurance and help the under-served. Today we have Laura, from Exalta in studio along with several people from community organizations that walk alongside Exalta: Hector from University of Michigan Health – West, Francisco from Family Promise and Eva from Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates.

>>Take a look!

Exalta is also hosting their annual luncheon where you can join Exalta Health supporters, both new and old, as we learn more about Exalta Health and what the coming year holds for the organization and the patients they serve. This event is free to attend and all proceeds will provide funding for medical, dental, counseling, and spiritual care services to the economically disadvantaged. Attendees are welcome to roam The Gardens following the luncheon until closing.

2022 Annual Luncheon

Wednesday, October 12th

12pm – 1pm

Registration begins at 11:30am

Frederik Meijer Gardens – 1000 E. Beltline Ave NE

ExaltaHealth.org/Annual-Luncheon

Sponsored by Exalta Health.