How clear masks can help the Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The communication needs of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities are being impacted greatly by COVID-19, which has lead to the use of a special face mask with a clear mouth window to help ensure successful communication with interpreters.

We talked to Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services about how to properly communicate with those that are deaf and how clear masks can help.

Sarah Bloomfield is a hospice nurse living and working in Mt Pleasant who recognized there as a need for those impacted by hearing loss or deafness to be able to read people’s mouths. With everyone wearing masks, that was proving to be difficult. So Sarah began making masks with a clear plastic panels so that you can see people’s mouths as they talk. Some of those masks have even ended up with Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services for use with its interpreters.

She even has graciously provided a free pattern for others to make these masks as well. Click here if you’d like to download it and make your own masks to donate!