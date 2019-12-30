Ring in the New Year in the Hotel District

One more day until the big festivities kick off around the world to ring in 2020. There’s a lot going on in Grand Rapids’ Hotel District. Today we have TJ VanRhee of AHC + Hospitality with us to get an idea of what’s going on.

The Ballroom Bashes are back! The party will span across two hotels and four ballrooms with themed parties at each location. One ticket gets you into multiple parties!

JW Marriott will feature Club J-Dub in the International Ballroom

– Entertainment provided by DJ Keller Shaw

– 10 bars

– Drink ticket station

– Coat check area

Amway Grand Plaza will feature three ballrooms themed as follows:

Bubbles and Bling in the Pantlind Ballroom

– Entertainment provided by DJ Dante Cope

– 3 bars

Decades in the Ambassador Ballroom

– Entertainment provided by the band Square Pegz and DJ Rich alternating sets all evening long

– 6 bars

Rat Pack experience in the Imperial Ballroom

– Entertainment provided by the band The Rad Pack featuring Mary Rademacher and Rick Ruether

– 3 bars

Amway Grand Plaza will have coat check in the Ford Ballroom, and additional bars in the Center Concourse area.