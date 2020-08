GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are delving into food options in the Hotel District. The area boasts more than 50 restaurants – including some of the best and most awarded in all of West Michigan.

Many of them have expanded into the street to allow for outside dining. Not only does this help with social distancing, it also allows customers to enjoy the weather and the outdoors!

>>>Take a look at some of the places we visited!

Sponsored by the Hotel District GR.