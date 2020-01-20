The Hotel District is the center of everything happening in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Hotel District is the place to be! Not only does it offer comfy places to stay, there is also TONS of entertainment, fantastic food, and music to enjoy.

This weekend, the Hotel District features the annual Little Black Dress Party at the JW Marriott on Saturday, January 25th.

Little Black Dress (21+ event) is an evening of music and dancing, plus a fashion show, in the J-W’s new ballroom. Part of the proceeds will benefit breast cancer awareness and research.

General admission is FREE! All VIP tickets have since sold out.

Want to make it an overnight? Book a room with our special Little Black Dress room rate for attendees at here.

Looking for Valentine’s Day gifts? The Amway Spa & Salon offers great spa packages to treat anyone in your life!

If you got engaged over the holidays, check out the Amway Ballrooms for your wedding reception!