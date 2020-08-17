Hotel renovations taking place in the Hotel District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Hotel District GR lies in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids and encompasses hotels, restaurants, retail stores, museums and more! It’s a favorite destination for locals AND visitors.

Because its a popular place, there’s a lot of re-invention taking place there now – safety measures to allow people to continue to experience all the places we love!

Take a look at some of the exciting renovations taking place in the Hotel District, including new open spaces added to really enhance the “getaway” experience.

Sponsored by the Hotel District GR.