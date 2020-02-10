Fun things to do in the Hotel District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Hotel District is the place to be! Not only does it offer comfy places to stay, there is also TONS of entertainment, fantastic food, and music to enjoy.

If you like chocolate you HAVE to try out Kilwins – a Michigan dessert staple. They have 120 stores across the United States but we have one right here in Grand Rapids in the heart of the Hotel District. Check them out for any holiday needs or just for your every day chocolate fix.

Feeling like traveling back in time? The Love Struck 80s Prom is coming to 20 Monroe Live this Friday, February 14th!

Come dressed in your best 80s outfits to dance the night away to the best music from the 80s plus photos and themed beverages!

For more details and tickets, click here.

To celebrate 20 Monroe Live’s 3rd birthday, they’re hosting a Golden Ticket contest! One lucky winner will receive a pair of tickets to EVERY SHOW at the venue for 2020!

Sponsored by the Hotel District GR.