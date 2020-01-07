Explore the Hotel District with eightWest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Downtown Grand Rapids is the place to be when it comes to entertainment, fantastic food, music and comfy places to stay. The core of all that fun and excitement is the “Hotel District.” Here on eightWest, we love highlighting fun places, so today we’re focusing on what’s new in the Hotel District. That took us to the JW Marriott, one of the hippest hotels and event spots downtown.



If you love food, you probably know that the popular restaurant inside the JW has completely gone French, a classic French bistro with an approachable twist. Margaux features innovative food, a select wine list, great service, all in a very beautiful atmosphere.

But delicious food isn’t the only thing you’ll find at the JW Marriott. A massive renovation was recently completed on the JW’s ballroom, they debuted the changes on New Year’s Eve. They’ve really changed the whole vibe of the ballroom, it’s very sophisticated and luxurious.

The ballroom will also host a Wedding Showcase on Sunday, January 12th, from 2-6pm. You’ll be to envision your wedding being held there. There will be hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, a DJ, flowers, photo booth. It’s free to attend but you’re asked to RSVP on eventbrite if you plan to be there.

Later this month, on January 25th, you have the chance to put on your “Little Black Dress” on, and go out on the town! Little Black Dress is an evening of music and dancing, plus a fashion show, in the J-W’s new ballroom. Part of the proceeds will benefit breast cancer awareness and research. General admission is complimentary, but VIP sections can be purchased.