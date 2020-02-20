Enjoy boutique finds in the Hotel District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you haven’t checked out everything the Hotel District GR offers, what are you waiting for?! It’s full of food, entertainment and of course hotels and shopping! We made a stop to the Hotel District to get the scoop on Gina’s & CityFlatsHotel.

Gina’s is celebrating 15 years! Get the latest trends in their adorable shop.

They also offer Sip N’ Shop – you can book the store with friends for birthdays, bachelorette parties, showers and more. Not only will you get a 15% off discount for you and all your guests, you also will earn FREE clothes! Get shopping!

After a full day of shopping, head across the street to stay at the unique CityFlatsHotel. The boutique hotel is great for staycation!

You’ll be close to great restaurants plus every room is modern and eco-friendly! For more details on their rooms, click here.

Sponsored by the Hotel District GR.