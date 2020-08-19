Drink spots to try in the Hotel District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Now more than ever, people are looking to get out of the house, go on an adventure and have a little fun! There’s so much to do and see right here in Grand Rapids, specifically in the Hotel District. There are many ways to step out, be socially distant and check out some incredibly unique places.

We took a little trip to check out a rooftop bar and a wine house where you can relax, kick back and have a great time!

>>>Take a look!

IDC Bar

187 Monroe Ave NW

IDontCareGR.com

House of Wine

53 Monroe Center St NW

HouseofWineGR.com

Sponsored by the Hotel District GR.