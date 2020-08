GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve shown you so many different parts of the Hotel District this week. It’s so much more than just a place to stay – it’s the center of Grand Rapids and home to several restaurants, breweries, shops and entertainment.

Today we’re taking you to a local favorite for entertainment, learning and fun – the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Take a look.

Grand Rapids Art Museum

272 Pearl St NW

Open 7 days a week

GRPM.org

Sponsored by the Hotel District GR.