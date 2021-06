GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a great, family-friendly event this summer, Hudsonville will be hosting their Hudsonville Balloon Days on June 18th and 19th at Unity Christian High School. There’ll be hot air balloons, food vendors, crafts and entertainment!

Derrick Jones, the event director, joins us today to give us all the details.

Hudsonville Balloon Days

June 18th & 19th

Unity Christian High School

5900 48th Ave – Hudsonville

Facebook.com/HudsonvilleBalloonDays