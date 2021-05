GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It takes special training to recognize the unique needs of veterans at the end of life. Hospice of Michigan is equipped to do this.

With Memorial Day coming up, we’re reminded of the importance of honoring those who served and being prepared to support veterans at this crucial stage of life.

Dr. Michael Paletta from Hospice of Michigan joins us today.

Hospice of Michigan

Call toll-free 888-247-5701 for 24/7 support

HOM.org

