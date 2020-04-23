Hospice of Michigan continues to provide around-the-clock care for patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hospice of Michigan continues to provide hospice care in the face of COVID-19. They are admitting patients around the clock and taking all the necessary safety precautions. They’re also connecting with many community partners to adapt to the new challenges.

Hospice of Michigan provides the equipment and medicine that their patients need, as well as all the medical, social and emotional support. Patients also have the support of our 24/7 Contact Center.



Hospice of Michigan’s annual fundraising event, Barley, BBQ & Beats, had to be cancelled but already has a new date of May 22 next year.

Keith Hall from The Grilling Company is one of the long-time Barley, BBQ & Beats partners that has stepped up to support the organization and others in the community impacted by COVID-19.

He donated meals to some of the families we serve

He’s been doing this throughout the community

The Grilling Company is still open for business

For more information about Hospice of Michigan or to make a donation, visit HOM.org.