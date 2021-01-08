Live Local Give Local

Hospice of Michigan gives support to people needing care from home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s been nearly a year with COVID-19, and during this time many people are reluctant to seek care at the emergency room or with their physician, from concern of contracting the virus. Hospice of Michigan is helping to guide patients and family members who are providing care with the support they need while receiving care from home.

Today we have Marcie Hillary in studio with us to talk about the guidance and support Hospice of Michigan offers to families without leaving their home.

Hospice of Michigan

Call toll-free 888-247-5701 for 24/7 support
HOM.org

Sponsored by Hospice of Michigan.

