Hospice of Michigan can help bereaved individuals navigating loss during the pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It has been nearly one year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospice of Michigan has continued to support the needs of bereaved individuals who have faced loss in such a different way.

>>>Take a look

WHAT MAY MY GRIEF FEEL LIKE DURING THIS TIME?

Grief is very individual and personal, but we see some very common emotional experiences that are being expressed now

SADNESS : Sadness may be magnified because of the multiple losses experienced. Not just personal loss, but maybe the losses a friend has experienced, or other losses like a job, finances, and even social connection. People may also be touched by deaths you have read or heard about – friends, celebrities, etc. We see that may people even label themselves as feeling “depressed”. Please reach out to a professional for support.

: Sadness may be magnified because of the multiple losses experienced. FEAR : While anxiety or fear can be a normal feeling we experience during grief, those emotions may be especially heightened during this time. Fear may be intensified because of the uncertainties or just feeling vulnerable. If someone close died of COVID 19, there may be fear about also getting the illness.

: While anxiety or fear can be a normal feeling we experience during grief, those emotions may be especially heightened during this time. Fear may be intensified because of the uncertainties or just feeling vulnerable. ANGER : Our frustration and anger can manifest itself in many ways. From not being able to have a funeral the way you wanted, to the barriers of visiting a loved one in a long term care facility or being able to retrieve their belongings, to the economic distress that many people face. If it was a COVID 19 related death, you may find yourself angry about the illness asking the question “Why did he or she have to get it.”

: Our frustration and anger can manifest itself in many ways. LONELINESS: Whether you are physically alone or feeling alone in your grief, being able to connect with others during grief is so important. Visitor restrictions have meant a loss of physical closeness and connection (especially if the patient is in a nursing home, etc.) Social distancing may have intensified your feelings and experience of loneliness.

Whether you are physically alone or feeling alone in your grief, being able to connect with others during grief is so important. PHYSICAL REACTIONS : It is not uncommon during grief for our bodies to respond Loss of appetite or the converse –stress/comfort eating. Sleep patterns may be affected or even distressing dreams. If you are particularly concerned or having unusual physical responses, please contact your doctor.

: It is not uncommon during grief for our bodies to respond

Hospice of Michigan

Call toll-free 888-247-5701 for 24/7 support

HOM.org

Sponsored by Hospice of Michigan.