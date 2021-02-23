Hospice of Michigan can help bereaved individuals navigating loss during the pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It has been nearly one year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospice of Michigan has continued to support the needs of bereaved individuals who have faced loss in such a different way.
WHAT MAY MY GRIEF FEEL LIKE DURING THIS TIME?
Grief is very individual and personal, but we see some very common emotional experiences that are being expressed now
- SADNESS: Sadness may be magnified because of the multiple losses experienced.
- Not just personal loss, but maybe the losses a friend has experienced, or other losses like a job, finances, and even social connection.
- People may also be touched by deaths you have read or heard about – friends, celebrities, etc.
- We see that may people even label themselves as feeling “depressed”.
- Please reach out to a professional for support.
- FEAR: While anxiety or fear can be a normal feeling we experience during grief, those emotions may be especially heightened during this time. Fear may be intensified because of the uncertainties or just feeling vulnerable.
- If someone close died of COVID 19, there may be fear about also getting the illness.
- ANGER: Our frustration and anger can manifest itself in many ways.
- From not being able to have a funeral the way you wanted, to the barriers of visiting a loved one in a long term care facility or being able to retrieve their belongings, to the economic distress that many people face.
- If it was a COVID 19 related death, you may find yourself angry about the illness asking the question “Why did he or she have to get it.”
- LONELINESS: Whether you are physically alone or feeling alone in your grief, being able to connect with others during grief is so important.
- Visitor restrictions have meant a loss of physical closeness and connection (especially if the patient is in a nursing home, etc.)
- Social distancing may have intensified your feelings and experience of loneliness.
- PHYSICAL REACTIONS: It is not uncommon during grief for our bodies to respond
- Loss of appetite or the converse –stress/comfort eating.
- Sleep patterns may be affected or even distressing dreams.
- If you are particularly concerned or having unusual physical responses, please contact your doctor.
