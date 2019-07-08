Horrocks Garden Center: your go-to for landscaping

We always love finding new places to explore so we’re excited to focus this week on the community of Ionia! One place we visited draws people from near and far, a family owned business with a large selection of trees, shrubs, flowers, and everything in between plus, fun gifts… Horrocks Nursery Farms and Garden Center! People often stroll Horrocks’ gardens because they’re not only beautiful, but inspiring and they have a talented team that can help with any landscape design project you may have.
Horrocks Nursery Farms & Garden Center
- 1776 N State Road (M-66), Ionia
- Monday-Friday: 8AM – 6PM
- Saturday: 9AM – 4PM
- Sunday: 10AM – 3PM
- (616) 527-4842
- horrocksnursery.com