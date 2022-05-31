GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our next guest has visited our studio in the past to talk about a lot of wonderful things: producing movies, moving to England to restore his family’s ancestral castle and today he’s back to talk about his new role: an author. He joins us today to talk about his new book, “Downton Shabby,” and the special event he’ll be hosting tomorrow night at Schuler Books! You’ll be able to see video and photos of his ancestors’ 600-year-old home, Hopwood Hall Estate, in England and also hear short excerpts from the new book followed by a Q&A session.

Explore Downton Shabby with Hopwood DePree

Wednesday, June 1st at 7pm

Schuler Books – 2660 28th St. SE – Grand Rapids

Event is free but space is limited

Reserve your spot here

Check out the project at HopwoodXIV.com or on his YouTube channel.