Hope Unexpected: Turning fearful into fearless for young local women

When a young woman becomes unexpectedly pregnant, it can be a scary time. That’s where Hope Unexpected can help. Hope Unexpected nurtures, empowers, and equips young single moms so they can be the best they can be. This is achieved by showing mercy, love and grace through support services offered to their clients.

Their recent gala, An Evening of Hope, brought hundreds of community members together to the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville. Click the video above to watch.

For more information on Hope Unexpected, or to support their mission, visit HopeUnexpected.org.