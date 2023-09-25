GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Motherhood is one of the hardest jobs, but tackling life as a single mother can seem like a daunting journey, particularly without the help of others offering support. Hope Unexpected is a West Michigan organization dedicated to doing just that.

Hope Unexpected seeks to nurture, empower and equip single moms residing in West Michigan. It does this by sharing Christ’s love through the services it offers, which include free professional individual and group counseling, a weekly support group with diapers/wipes and gas card distribution, children’s programming, mentoring, and its Car Care program.

Celebration of Hope Banquet

Thursday, September 28

Limited number of tickets left

Get yours at HopeUnexpected.org/Banquet

Hope Unexpected

616-387-0165

PO Box 60, Byron Center

HopeUnexpected.org