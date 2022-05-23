GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Holland Area Visitors Bureau is excited to share that the Hope Summer Repertory Theatre is celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season and featuring 9 productions including the Broadway Musicals “Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” and “The Color Purple.”
Hope Summer Repertory Theatre
Dewitt Mainstage:
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder
Much Ado About Nothing
The Color Purple
Jack Miller Recital Hall:
Every Brilliant Thing (Remount)
Hold These Truths
Knickerbocker Theatre:
A Night with Alex Thompson: 50 Years of HSRT Through Song
Figaro
Theatre for Young Audiences:
Genext Project: Lulu and the Long Walk
June 23-August 4
Sponsored by Holland Area Visitors Bureau.