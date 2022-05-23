GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Holland Area Visitors Bureau is excited to share that the Hope Summer Repertory Theatre is celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season and featuring 9 productions including the Broadway Musicals “Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” and “The Color Purple.”

Hope Summer Repertory Theatre

Dewitt Mainstage:

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder

Much Ado About Nothing

The Color Purple

Jack Miller Recital Hall:

Every Brilliant Thing (Remount)

Hold These Truths

Knickerbocker Theatre:

A Night with Alex Thompson: 50 Years of HSRT Through Song

Figaro

Theatre for Young Audiences:

Genext Project: Lulu and the Long Walk

June 23-August 4

Sponsored by Holland Area Visitors Bureau.