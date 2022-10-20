GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hope Network is one of Michigan’s largest non-profit organizations and they provide healthcare and life services across the state. There’s a big event this weekend to help fund their programs. Sounds Like Hope is a great night of great music for a great cause and will help Hope Network continue to do the work that others can’t or won’t do for thousands of people across Michigan in areas including mental health, childhood literacy and getting people back to work.

Erik Wolenberg is here to tell us more.

HopeNetwork.org/Tickets