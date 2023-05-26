GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Chris Smit was the co-founder of DisArt, a local nonprofit organization that pushes disability culture forward through art productions and coaching. Chris passed away earlier this year, and tonight, friends, family and the community are celebrating his life and work. Chris’ wife, Lisa, joins us today along with Vyn, who co-founded DisArt with Chris.

Homegoing: A Celebration of the Life and Work of Christopher Smit

Friday, May 26 at 7:00pm ET in person and livestream

Doors will open at 6:00pm ET

Fountain Street Church

24 Fountain Street

For more information or to watch the livestream of the event, click here