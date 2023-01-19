GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – 50 years ago, a law went into effect that changed the trajectory for millions of women and girls in the United States – we’re talking about Title IX. This weekend, Saugatuck High School is having a big celebration to commemorate 50 years of that law and also celebrate their local legendary women and current and former Saugatuck female athletes.

Today we have two members of the girls basketball team, Erin and Haley, along with their coach Kevin!

Title IX – Celebrating 50 Years

Saugatuck Public Schools

Friday, January 20th

Doors open at 5pm, game at 6pm, presentation at 7:30pm