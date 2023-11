GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Veterans Day is coming up this Saturday, and all week long, we’ll be bringing you stories from veterans and resources for those who have served in our community. Today, we’re talking to Mel Bauman about the Grand Rapids Veterans Day Parade coming up on Saturday morning!

Grand Rapids Veterans Day Parade

Saturday, November 11 at 10 a.m.

Parade lineup at 9:30 p.m.

Division Street South to Veterans Memorial Park

Ceremony after

More information here