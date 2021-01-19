Homes by Hazard hosting a local restaurant gift card raffle!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that our local restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic – luckily, there are ways to give back and help them out!

A local realty company is dedicated to helping out the restaurants in our community by offering a raffle for gift cards to a few local spots!

Marilyn and Cammi from Homes by Hazard join us to tell us more!

To enter:

Like the Homes by Hazard Facebook Page

Share the giveaway post

Comment on the post with your personal favorite local business

Winners will be selected on February 1st via Facebook Live