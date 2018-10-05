Homemade Halloween treats

2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup nonfat dry milk

1 cup powdered sugar

Mix all ingredients until well blended. Add 2 to 3 T of mix to 8 oz. hot water, stir and sip. Store in an airtight container. Spice it up by adding a little cinnamon and cloves.

HOMEMADE MARSHMALLOWS

3 packages unflavored gelatin

1-1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1/4 tsp. salt

1 T pure vanilla extract

1 cup water, divided

powdered sugar for dusting

Combine gelatin and 1/2 cup cold water in bowl of electric mixer with whisk attachment and let sit while making the syrup.

Combine sugar, corn syrup, salt and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan cooking over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Raise heat to high and cook until syrup reaches 240 degrees on a candy thermometer, approximately 8 minutes. Remove from heat.

With mixer on low speed, slowly pour syrup into the dissolved gelatin. Place mixer on high speed and whip until mixture is very thick, approximately 15 minutes. Then add the vanilla and mix completely.

Using a sieve, generously dust an 8x12 nonmetal baking dish with powdered sugar. Pour the marshmallow mixture into the pan and smooth top. Dust with more powdered sugar. Let sit uncovered overnight so it dries out some.

Turn the marshmallows onto a board and cut into squares. Dust with more powdered sugar.

HERBY POPCORN

3 to 4 cups popped popcorn

1/4 cup grated cheddar cheese or Parmesan cheese

6 T melted butter

1 to 2 tsps. freshly chopped rosemary

(Additional toppings could include garlic powder, curry powder, chili pepper, cumin powder, smoked paprika)

Place popcorn into a large bowl. Sprinkle grated cheese over top of popcorn and rosemary or toppings and drizzle with melted butter. Toss well to coat.

HERBAL HARD CANDY

2 cups sugar

2/3 cup light corn syrup

3/4 cup water

1 dram flavoring oil, (1 tsp.)

food coloring of choice

1 to 2 ml of liquid herbal extract of choice

In a large saucepan, mix together sugar, corn syrup and water. Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Bring mixture to a boil. Do not stir mixture while it is cooking. When temperature of syrup reaches 260 F degrees, add color. Do not stir, boiling action will incorporate color.

Remove from heat at precisely 300 F degrees or until syrup forms hard brittle threads in cold water. After boiling has ceased, add flavor and stir. Add herbal extract and stir. Use caution, very hot!

Pour syrup carefully and quickly onto an oiled baking sheet. Score at once to mark squares to break into pieces when cool. When cool, dust with powdered sugar to keep from sticking. Store in airtight containers.

