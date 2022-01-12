Home Repair Services giving lessons to homeowners at this weekend’s Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Home repair and renovation projects can be complicated and expensive. An organization in Kent County can help address both issues! Home Repair Services is a nonprofit providing services to qualifying homeowners in Kent County. The team at Home Repair Services will be giving lessons to homeowners at their booth this weekend at the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show.

Mike joins us today to give us an overview of their booth.

Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show

Friday, January 14 through Sunday, January 16

DeVos Place, Grand Rapids

Adults: $12, children 6-14: $4

Multi-day adult ticket: $18

