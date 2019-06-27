Home loans 101 with MSU FCU

When buying a home , whether it’s your first, second or the one you want to retire in, there’s a lot to do. Knowing where to start can be confusion. Today we’re talking with Deidre Davis from the MSU Federal Credit Union.

What to know before you start:

Compare lenders and mortgage loan products

Look for lenders who:

a. Ask you about your specific situation

b. Can tell you about the pros and cons of types of mortgages

c. Are upfront about the total costs of the mortgage loan

Get pre-approved for a mortgage loan before starting to look for a home

MSUFCU offers:

a. Convenient ways to apply for a mortgage loan on their website, Mortgage Center, Mobile app or at one of their branches

b. A mortgage officer is assigned specifically to you

c. You can lock in your interest rate for 90 days

d. The Credit Union offers low down payments, and more

MSU Federal Credit Union

86 Monroe Center – Grand Rapids

(616) 552-6734

www.msufcu.org