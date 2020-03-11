Closings & Delays
Home, Garden + DIY Show coming to Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Muskegon Home, Garden + DIY Show, the only one of its kind on the lakeshore is this Friday and Saturday at the Fricano Place Event Center.

Featuring 50+ local businesses, DIY classes and FREE flowers at entry while supplies last plus a new kids zone on Saturday.

Tickets are only $5 and include $3 off Fricano’s Pizza.

Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden + DIY Show
Fricano Place Event Center
1050 W Western Ave St 201 – Muskegon
March 13 | 11am-7pm
March 14 | 10am-5pm
www.muskegonHGS.org

